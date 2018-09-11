Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TRHC opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.64.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $482,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,317,760 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 172,693 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $29,439,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

