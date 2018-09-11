Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $687,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRHC opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,207.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $139,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.