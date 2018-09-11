Synlogic (SYBX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of SYBX opened at $12.86 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 5,949.04%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $33,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $129,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,229,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

