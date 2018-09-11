Swiss National Bank Has $3.73 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $13,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,569 shares of company stock worth $19,195,371 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

