SunTrust Banks Downgrades Cimarex Energy (XEC) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $94.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.62.

XEC opened at $84.54 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

In other news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5,454.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,297 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

