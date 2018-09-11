Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SunTrust Banks (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,575 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 649% compared to the typical daily volume of 611 put options.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,449,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,773,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. FIG Partners upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Argus raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

