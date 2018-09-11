Stans Energy Co. (HRE) Director Boris Aryev Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Stans Energy Co. (CVE:HRE) Director Boris Aryev bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.
HRE stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Stans Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.
About Stans Energy
