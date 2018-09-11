Stans Energy Co. (HRE) Director Boris Aryev Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Stans Energy Co. (CVE:HRE) Director Boris Aryev bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

HRE stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Stans Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

