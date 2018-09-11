SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

