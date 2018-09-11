SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315,847 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,202,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,671,000 after buying an additional 65,684 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,194,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,211,000 after buying an additional 321,874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 845,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,407,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,155,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.