Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Given a $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

