Sonic (SONC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50.

SONC stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sonic’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sonic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

