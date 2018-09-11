Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) Share Price

News articles about Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Generacion Chile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.6952659019861 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Generacion Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel Generacion Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:EOCC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96. Enel Generacion Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

