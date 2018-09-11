Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oasis Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 47.0388727109351 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OAS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.14. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.52 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

