Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Share Price

Media coverage about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1720212623926 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,206. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

