Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Innospec (IOSP) Stock Price

News stories about Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innospec earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.928409937874 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Innospec stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. Innospec has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

