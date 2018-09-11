Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Share Price

News coverage about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 44.0455192334131 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $2,331,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $680,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,371. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.