Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stock Price

News articles about South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. South Jersey Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0392363758098 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE SJI opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $36.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

In related news, Director Sunita Holzer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,474.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

