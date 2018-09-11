Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bunge (BG) Stock Price

News articles about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3666398657931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE BG opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.13. Bunge has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

