Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Akorn (AKRX) Stock Price

News stories about Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akorn earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.537508155577 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ AKRX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 34,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Akorn has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. sell-side analysts expect that Akorn will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRX shares. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

