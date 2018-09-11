Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Valspar (VAL) Stock Price

News stories about The Valspar (NYSE:VAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Valspar earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 48.1213877401209 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The Valspar stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The Valspar has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

