Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atmel (ATML) Share Price

News stories about Atmel (NASDAQ:ATML) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atmel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7097055224112 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ATML stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Atmel has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Atmel alerts:

About Atmel

Atmel Corporation supplies microcontrollers. The Company operates through four segments: Microcontroller, Nonvolatile Memory, Automotive and Multi-Market and Other. The Microcontroller segment includes its microcontroller and microprocessor families; AVR 8-bit and 32-bit products; Atmel SMART ARM-based products; designated commercial wireless products, including low power radio and System-on-a-chip products; optimized products for smart energy, touch button, and mobile sensor hub and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting applications, and maXTouch capacitive touch product families.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Atmel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.