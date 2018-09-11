Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6351864457261 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

