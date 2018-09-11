Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cameco (CCJ) Stock Price

News stories about Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cameco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9544293882646 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CCJ opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.80 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

