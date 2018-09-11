SocialCoin Achieves Market Cap of $12,840.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $12,840.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013501 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002161 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.