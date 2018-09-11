SINA Corp (SINA) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,539 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SINA were worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of SINA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SINA by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of SINA by 48.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SINA in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of SINA opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. SINA Corp has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.97.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

