Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at $565,496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,325 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2,178.0% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,100,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 29,729.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 513,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 511,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $265.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $269.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

