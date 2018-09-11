Signaturefd LLC Acquires 45,746 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2,567.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

