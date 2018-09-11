Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $250,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $265,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,399.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 69,537 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $4,050,530.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,006,627 shares of company stock valued at $62,142,195. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Longbow Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.96 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

