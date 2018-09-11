SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,305 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,412,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,667,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,352 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,336,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,948,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,184 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,695,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 502,469 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $28.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.