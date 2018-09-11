Sensato Investors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sensato Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,388 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

LVS opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

