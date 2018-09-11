Sensato Investors LLC Has $17.77 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Sensato Investors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.7% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.