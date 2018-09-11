Semtech (SMTC) PT Raised to $63.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $126,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $61,941.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,760 shares of company stock worth $4,830,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.