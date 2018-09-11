SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of SemGroup worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,574,000 after buying an additional 361,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SemGroup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,280,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SemGroup by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,363,000 after purchasing an additional 953,465 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SemGroup by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,681,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,515,000 after purchasing an additional 471,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in SemGroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,667,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 540,016 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

SEMG stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. SemGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.89.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -787.50%.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

