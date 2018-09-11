Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 15,875 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams bought 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,463.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams bought 30,828 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $52,099.32.

On Friday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 31,750 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Gregg Williams bought 15,720 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,309.20.

On Monday, August 27th, Gregg Williams bought 10,623 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $16,678.11.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Gregg Williams bought 17,052 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,794.76.

On Monday, August 20th, Gregg Williams bought 4,110 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $6,452.70.

On Friday, August 17th, Gregg Williams bought 7,800 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Gregg Williams bought 3,247,362 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,033,411.10.

On Monday, August 13th, Gregg Williams bought 7,000 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Gregg Williams bought 22,509 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,339.13.

Shares of EYES stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 432.45% and a negative net margin of 418.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EYES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

