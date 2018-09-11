Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seacor were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CKH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Seacor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of CKH opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.23 million, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 18.26%. research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 4,988 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $275,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

