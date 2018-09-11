Science Applications International (SAIC) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 536.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.