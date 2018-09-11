Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $20.79 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Healthequity worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 15.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Healthequity from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $1,161,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,250,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,481 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

