salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Increased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.97.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $41,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $750,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 467,492 shares worth $67,100,282. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.