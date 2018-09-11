Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BofI were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BofI by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,391,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BofI by 3,422.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BofI by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of BofI by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 657,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BofI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

BOFI opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BofI Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. equities research analysts anticipate that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOFI. ValuEngine cut BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BofI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BofI Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

