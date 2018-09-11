Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Receives $51.43 Average PT from Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 161.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth about $4,658,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 3,564.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 177,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.59 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

