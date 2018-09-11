RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RTI Surgical an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $278.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.44. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.10.
RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTI Surgical Company Profile
RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.
