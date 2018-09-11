Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 290 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 335 ($4.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 302.36 ($3.94).

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.19) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

