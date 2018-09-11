Rowan Companies (RDC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rowan Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.713287705856 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Rowan Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Rowan Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. Rowan Companies has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

