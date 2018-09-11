Rosenblatt Securities Increases Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target to $280.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.47.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $237.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.84, for a total transaction of $8,193,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,366,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $5,998,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,447 shares of company stock worth $37,818,054 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 843,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,038,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

