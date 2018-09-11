Ronna Sue Cohen Has $2.65 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ronna Sue Cohen reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Ronna Sue Cohen’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ronna Sue Cohen’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

In related news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $785,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 26,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

