Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

RCKY stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.16. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.99%. equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Brooks sold 9,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $289,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,859.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,620 shares of company stock worth $596,341 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

