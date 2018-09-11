Ripto Bux (RBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Ripto Bux has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripto Bux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ripto Bux has a total market capitalization of $42,521.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00290440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ripto Bux Token Profile

Ripto Bux’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. The official message board for Ripto Bux is medium.com/@riptobux . Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux . The official website for Ripto Bux is riptobux.com . The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux

Buying and Selling Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripto Bux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripto Bux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

