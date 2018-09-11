Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,195,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,165 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,708,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 659,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

