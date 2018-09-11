Restaurant Group (RTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.95) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312.73 ($4.07).

RTN opened at GBX 279 ($3.63) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.97).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

