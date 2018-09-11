Republic Protocol Price Tops $0.0253 (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Republic Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Liqui and Cobinhood. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $217,207.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00291292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00150045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,012,765 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol

Republic Protocol Token Trading

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, UEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, BitForex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

